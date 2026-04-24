Membership

Arab Americans of Cleveland's Board Dues

Your board dues help sustain Arab Americans of Cleveland’s core work — from cultural celebrations, educational workshops, professional networking, and more 🧕🏽📚 that support Arab Americans in Cleveland.By submitting your dues, you’re backing our mission to celebrate Arab heritage, amplify Arab American voices in Cleveland, and build welcoming spaces for connection across communities.Thank you for your committed leadership and support of our growing community.