Arab Americans of Cleveland

Arab Americans of Cleveland

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Our mission

Arab Americans of Cleveland fosters community, cultural pride, and social justice through events and initiatives. They aim to celebrate Arab heritage while supporting humanitarian efforts, like donating to the Lebanese Red Cross for ongoing relief.
Past events
Past events
AAC Heritage Night Film Screening
Event
AAC Heritage Night Film Screening
Apr 24, 6:00 - 9:30 PM EDT
2121 Snow Rd, Parma, OH 44134, USA
More ways to support us
Membership
Arab Americans of Cleveland's Board Dues
Your board dues help sustain Arab Americans of Cleveland’s core work — from cultural celebrations, educational workshops, professional networking, and more 🧕🏽📚 that support Arab Americans in Cleveland.By submitting your dues, you’re backing our mission to celebrate Arab heritage, amplify Arab American voices in Cleveland, and build welcoming spaces for connection across communities.Thank you for your committed leadership and support of our growing community.
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Our website

https://www.arabamericanscle.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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