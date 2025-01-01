Arctic German Shepherd Rescue INC

Arctic German Shepherd Rescue is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming German Shepherds, Malinois, Huskies and other breeds who are in need of help. We provide medical care, food, shelter until their forever home can be found.
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Arctic Store
Welcome to the Arctic Store 🐾Every purchase here helps us rescue, heal, and rehome German Shepherds and other breeds who have nowhere else to go.What your order supports:Emergency vet care and ongoing medical treatmentSafe shelter, quality food, and rehabilitationAdoption readiness so each dog can find a stable, loving home ❤️