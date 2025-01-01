Arizona District UPCI
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Our mission
Arizona District UPCI promotes spiritual growth through Bible quizzing, fostering teamwork and scriptural knowledge among youth. They aim to inspire and equip the next generation with a strong foundation in faith and community engagement.
Events
Events
Event
AZBQ 2026 State Finals Banquet
Jun 6, 3:00 - 5:00 PM MST
19444 N 35th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://azbiblequizzing.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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