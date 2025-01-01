Membership

ARPA Institute Inc's Memberships

Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. One of the benefits is that, if you have an idea/project you want to pursue in Armenia, you can and the Board of Directors will help you initiate and implement it. Moreover, you will be able to attend our Board meetings and express your opinion and/or make a proposal. In addition, if you are an expert in education, science, technology, AI, healthcare, or any other field, we can use your expertise.Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!