Arpa Institute Inc

Arpa Institute Inc

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Our mission

ARPA Institute Inc empowers individuals to drive positive change in Armenia through education, science, technology, and healthcare initiatives. We foster community engagement and support innovative projects that enhance societal development.
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ARPA Institute Inc's Memberships
Membership
ARPA Institute Inc's Memberships
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. One of the benefits is that, if you have an idea/project you want to pursue in Armenia, you can and the Board of Directors will help you initiate and implement it. Moreover, you will be able to attend our Board meetings and express your opinion and/or make a proposal. In addition, if you are an expert in education, science, technology, AI, healthcare, or any other field, we can use your expertise.Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
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Donate to Help ARPA Institute work in Armenia in advancing education, science, technology, healthcare and other areas.
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Donate to Help ARPA Institute work in Armenia in advancing education, science, technology, healthcare and other areas.
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Our website

https://arpainstitute.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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