Art Connection Rhode Island
Subscribe
Our mission
Art Connection Rhode Island connects artists with community organizations to create impactful art experiences, fostering creativity and collaboration while enhancing public spaces and enriching lives through the power of art.
Past events
Past events
Event
15th Anniversary Fundraiser
Apr 30, 5:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
80 Fountain St suite 94, Pawtucket, RI 02860, USA
Our website
https://www.artconnectionri.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by