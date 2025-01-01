Donation

Donate and Empower the Future

ALL MONEY GOES TO ASCENT Club - A California Public Benefit CorporationDONATIONS ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE. WE ARE A 501(c)(3) ORGANIZATION! YOU WILL BE EMAILED A PRINTABLE TAX RECEIPT UPON DONATION! (:🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At ASCENT Club - Advancing Strong Curiosity & Exploration in New Thinkers Club, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, educated, and inspired world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.DONATIONS ARE MOT YET TAX DEDUCTIBLE, BUT WILL BE ONCE 501(c)(3) IS APPROVED! (:Mission Statement:A.S.C.E.N.T. (Advancing Strong Curiosity and Exploration in New Thinkers) Club is a student-led organization dedicated to fostering a lifelong passion for learning in younger students, the future generations (PreK-6). Founded by Ezekiel Gonzalez and co-founded by Andy Chau and Rodolfo Castellon, our mission spans diverse fields—from medicine and engineering to creative writing. Through hands-on activities that cultivate curiosity and academic excellence, and close work with all chapters and members, we aim to inspire and educate children, providing equal opportunities for all. By first helping students discover what sparks their curiosity, we can guide them to explore their passions early. This promotes a brighter future not only for the next generation but for all. Together, we can advance learning and exploration for the leaders of tomorrow!