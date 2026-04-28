Donation

Joint Fundraising Aschiana Foundation and Starlight Scholarship Fund for Girls

Donation Options$4,000 - Annual Starlight Scholarship for One StudentEnables a young immigrant girl in the Washington DC metro area to pursue one year of her undergraduate education at an accredited public institution. $2,000 - Half a Year Starlight Scholarship for One StudentEnables a young immigrant girl in the Washington DC metro area to pursue half a year of her undergraduate education at an accredited public institution. $1,000 - A Year of Daily Hot Meals for Ten Children at AschianaEnables ten children working on the street to receive a daily hot meal. In most cases, this is the only meal these children receive!$500 - Winter Relief Package for One FamilyEnables an entire family to receive a complete Winter Relief Package to include: Warm clothing (blankets)⁠Heating materials⁠Essential food staples (flour, rice, beans, cooking oil, tea, sugar, etc.)⁠Winter clothing for childrenThis contribution provides a family with the vital support they need to stay warm, nourished, and safe during winter.$400 - Embroidery Training for One MonthEnables a woman to receive vocational training which will help her learn a skill and help her earn an income. $100 - A Year of Daily Hot Meals for One Child at AschianaEnables one child working on the street to receive a daily hot meal. In most cases, this is the only meal these children receive!$50 - Winter Clothing for Two Children at AschianaEnables two children to receive a complete set of warm winter clothing and shoes. Your support helps keep them protected and comfortable during the harsh winter season of Afghanistan. $50 - Dr. Sima Samar’s BookA Nobel Peace Prize nominee, renowned human rights advocate and an identified global influential female figure, Dr. Samar’s book “Outspoken: My Fight for Freedom and Human Rights in Afghanistan” sheds light on the plight of Afghan women. $25 - Dr. Nadia Hashimi’s BookA pediatrician, novelist, and a former Democratic congressional candidate for the United States House of Representatives, Dr. Hashimi has written many internationally acclaimed books. We are honored to feature a collection of books donated by Dr. Hashimi, with proceeds benefiting our programs.$10 - Aschiana Note CardsBeautifully designed note cards created in support of Aschiana, with all proceeds benefiting our programs.$ - Any Amount of Your Choosing