Aschiana Foundation and Starlight Scholarship Fund For Girls

Aschiana Foundation and Starlight Scholarship Fund For Girls

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Our mission

The Aschiana Foundation and Starlight Scholarship Fund empower children and families in Afghanistan and support scholarships for immigrant girls in the U.S., fostering education and opportunity for those in need.
Past events
Past events
Aschiana and Starlight Annual Benefit Reception
Event
Aschiana and Starlight Annual Benefit Reception
Apr 28, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
4101 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
More ways to support us
Joint Fundraising Aschiana Foundation and Starlight Scholarship Fund for Girls
Donation
Joint Fundraising Aschiana Foundation and Starlight Scholarship Fund for Girls
Donation Options$4,000 - Annual Starlight Scholarship for One StudentEnables a young immigrant girl in the Washington DC metro area to pursue one year of her undergraduate education at an accredited public institution. $2,000 - Half a Year Starlight Scholarship for One StudentEnables a young immigrant girl in the Washington DC metro area to pursue half a year of her undergraduate education at an accredited public institution. $1,000 - A Year of Daily Hot Meals for Ten Children at AschianaEnables ten children working on the street to receive a daily hot meal. In most cases, this is the only meal these children receive!$500 - Winter Relief Package for One FamilyEnables an entire family to receive a complete Winter Relief Package to include: Warm clothing (blankets)⁠Heating materials⁠Essential food staples (flour, rice, beans, cooking oil, tea, sugar, etc.)⁠Winter clothing for childrenThis contribution provides a family with the vital support they need to stay warm, nourished, and safe during winter.$400 - Embroidery Training for One MonthEnables a woman to receive vocational training which will help her learn a skill and help her earn an income. $100 - A Year of Daily Hot Meals for One Child at AschianaEnables one child working on the street to receive a daily hot meal. In most cases, this is the only meal these children receive!$50 - Winter Clothing for Two Children at AschianaEnables two children to receive a complete set of warm winter clothing and shoes. Your support helps keep them protected and comfortable during the harsh winter season of Afghanistan. $50 - Dr. Sima Samar’s BookA Nobel Peace Prize nominee, renowned human rights advocate and an identified global influential female figure, Dr. Samar’s book “Outspoken: My Fight for Freedom and Human Rights in Afghanistan” sheds light on the plight of Afghan women. $25 - Dr. Nadia Hashimi’s BookA pediatrician, novelist, and a former Democratic congressional candidate for the United States House of Representatives, Dr. Hashimi has written many internationally acclaimed books. We are honored to feature a collection of books donated by Dr. Hashimi, with proceeds benefiting our programs.$10 - Aschiana Note CardsBeautifully designed note cards created in support of Aschiana, with all proceeds benefiting our programs.$ - Any Amount of Your Choosing
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Joint Fundraising Aschiana Foundation and Starlight Scholarship Fund for Girls
Event
Joint Fundraising Aschiana Foundation and Starlight Scholarship Fund for Girls
Thank you for joining Aschiana Foundation and Starlight Scholarship Fund for Girls in a shared evening of support for education. Your registration helps provide schooling and essential services for children and families in Afghanistan, and scholarships for immigrant girls in the United States.70% of event proceeds will support Aschiana Foundation and 30% will support Starlight Scholarship Fund for Girls. Thank you for standing with us to open classrooms, cover tuition, and remove barriers to learning.
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Our website

https://starlightfund.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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