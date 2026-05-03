Asian American Arts Chicago, formerly APIDA Arts, invites local companies to promote their brand at this two-day multidisciplinary festival taking place May 2-3, 2026 at Lookingglass Theatre. Sponsors of the EVOLUTION Asian American Arts Festival make a huge difference by supporting more than 100 underrepresented Asian American Pacific Island artists and performers. The 2026 Evolution Festival at a glance:Our community: Chicago has the 5th largest Asian American US population Our objective: To create a storytelling, performance, and dialogue platform for Chicago's diverse communities and cultural leaders Our audience: 800+ attendees, ages 20-65, multicultural, college-educated, socially consciousOur reach: More than 1 million media impressions earned from social media and coverage by local and national outlets including WBEZ, Chicago Tribune, NBC, CBS, FOX, WGN + moreYour sponsorship impact:$250 SPONSORS AN ARTIST$300-500 pays one staff member$1,000 helps with operating costsLearn more about different sponsorship levels and the EVOLUTION festival by reviewing our sponsorship deck here. Thank you for supporting our mission to support EVOLUTION performers, makers and artists in Chicago. Your support is invaluable.Interested in being a Presenting Sponsor ($10,000) or Featured Sponsor ($25,000) of EVOLUTION? Please email our Sponsorship Manager, Ryan Anderson, at [email protected]
may be mailed to:Asian American Arts Chicago4880 N Marine Dr#215Chicago, IL 60640