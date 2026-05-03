Asian American Arts Chicago
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Asian American Arts Chicago

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Asian American Arts Chicago

Our mission

Asian American Arts Chicago, AAAC, supports artistic expression from the Asian American diaspora in Chicago, Illinois. We produce festivals, performances and a database of Asian American-identified creatives. A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Past events
Past events
EVOLUTION: Asian American Arts Festival
Event
EVOLUTION: Asian American Arts Festival
May 2 - May 3 | 8 dates & times
163 E Pearson St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
More ways to support us
Support Asian American Artists in Chicago
Donation
Support Asian American Artists in Chicago
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟Asian American Arts Chicago, formerly APIDA Arts, knows that positive change starts with people like you. Your donation makes a huge difference supporting Asian American, Pacific Island artists and performers in Chicago.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us produce this history-making festivalShare: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impactVolunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact tooOur next production is the EVOLUTION: Asian American Arts Festival at Lookingglass Theatre May 2-3, 2026. Donating any amount helps support this ambitious initiative to share local Asian American creativity with the public.Your donation impact:$25 buys snacks for artists$50 buys food for artists$150 supports an artist performance$300-500 pays a part-time staff member$1,000 helps with operating costsFor Corporate Sponsorship and naming opportunities, please contact Ryan Anderson at [email protected] may also mail a check to:Asian American Arts Chicago4880 N Marine DrUnit 215Chicago, IL 60640Thank you for supporting our mission to support AAPINH performers, makers and artists in Chicago. Your support is invaluable.
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Sponsor the EVOLUTION: Asian American Arts Festival!
Donation
Sponsor the EVOLUTION: Asian American Arts Festival!
Asian American Arts Chicago, formerly APIDA Arts, invites local companies to promote their brand at this two-day multidisciplinary festival taking place May 2-3, 2026 at Lookingglass Theatre. Sponsors of the EVOLUTION Asian American Arts Festival make a huge difference by supporting more than 100 underrepresented Asian American Pacific Island artists and performers. The 2026 Evolution Festival at a glance:Our community: Chicago has the 5th largest Asian American US population Our objective: To create a storytelling, performance, and dialogue platform for Chicago's diverse communities and cultural leaders Our audience: 800+ attendees, ages 20-65, multicultural, college-educated, socially consciousOur reach: More than 1 million media impressions earned from social media and coverage by local and national outlets including WBEZ, Chicago Tribune, NBC, CBS, FOX, WGN + moreYour sponsorship impact:$250 SPONSORS AN ARTIST$300-500 pays one staff member$1,000 helps with operating costsLearn more about different sponsorship levels and the EVOLUTION festival by reviewing our sponsorship deck here. Thank you for supporting our mission to support EVOLUTION performers, makers and artists in Chicago. Your support is invaluable.Interested in being a Presenting Sponsor ($10,000) or Featured Sponsor ($25,000) of EVOLUTION? Please email our Sponsorship Manager, Ryan Anderson, at [email protected] may be mailed to:Asian American Arts Chicago4880 N Marine Dr#215Chicago, IL 60640
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Our website

https://aaac.art/

Contact information

[email protected]
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