Association of Church Musicians Incorporated

Membership

$25 INDIVIDUAL ACM Membership

Individual membership in the Association of Church Musicians for $25 is available to any person who is interested in the Purpose and Mission of ACM. Churches and organizations are NOT eligible for an Individual Membership, and should complete the hard copy form located at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IjylvRGSMFRRoShuOTQFQSyNsQi5TeeO/view?usp=sharingIndividual Memberships are annual, but renewals are due July 1 of every year regardless of the initial date of membership.IMPORTANT SERVICE FEE NOTE: When paying for your membership, under "Summary" you will see "Order" and "Help keep Zeffy free..." Use the down arrow "v" and select OTHER to avoid a pre-determined free-will donation to the online service. You can add an amount of your choosing, or simply type in "0".