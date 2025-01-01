Association Of Community Services Of Howard County

Event

Fall Fest 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Fall Fest is our annual community celebration in support of Howard County’s nonprofit sector. Each year, the event brings together nonprofit leaders, funders, businesses, and community partners to recognize the impact of local organizations and invest in a stronger, more connected nonprofit community.Sponsoring Fall Fest 2026 is an opportunity to support the training, advocacy, connection, and shared learning opportunities that nonprofit leaders rely on throughout the year. Event sponsors receive recognition before, during, and after the event through ACS communications, including our website, newsletter, and social media.All sponsorship levels also include tickets to Fall Fest 2026, with the number of tickets varying by sponsorship level, and a portion of each sponsorship is tax deductible.Thank you for partnering with us to strengthen and sustain the nonprofit community.