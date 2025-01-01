Association Of International Champions, Inc
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Association Of International Champions, Inc

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Association Of International Champions, Inc

Our mission

Change begins with people like you. Through the power and impact of music and the community created by sharing harmony, every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment you give brings hope and moves the AIC closer to fulfilling our mission.
Events
Events
RSVP - Members Attending
Event
RSVP - Members Attending
Jun 29, 8:00 AM - Jul 5, 9:00 AM MDT
St. Louis, MO, USA
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RSVP - Members NOT Attending
Event
RSVP - Members NOT Attending
Jun 29, 8:00 AM - Jul 5, 9:00 AM MDT
St. Louis, MO, USA
Get your tickets
RSVP - Quartets Donating Honorarium
Event
RSVP - Quartets Donating Honorarium
Jun 29, 8:00 AM - Jul 5, 9:00 AM MDT
St. Louis, MO, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Join Us in Championing Barbershop Harmony Across the Globe!
Donation
Join Us in Championing Barbershop Harmony Across the Globe!
🌟 Join Us in Championing Barbershop Harmony Across the Globe! 🌟At the Association of International Champions, we know that change begins with people like you. Through the power and impact of music, and the community that comes from sharing harmony together, every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time helps us move closer to our mission.Together, we can champion barbershop harmony worldwide. The unique service we provide—through gold-medal education, performance, and preservation—is invaluable, and we couldn’t do it without your support.How You Can Help Power Our Mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Spread the word! Share our campaign with friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and talents make a difference, too.Thank you for your support. Together, we will continue to make this incredible art form accessible to a world that needs it now more than ever!
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2027 AIC Outreach Grant Application Portal
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2027 AIC Outreach Grant Application Portal
Launched in 2021, the AIC Outreach Program supports under-resourced communities through youth education initiatives and grants to local and regional organizations. Through this program, world-class barbershop quartets bring performances, workshops, and meaningful musical engagement directly into schools and communities.This application is the first step in connecting your organization, ensemble, or event with AIC Outreach support. Please use this form to tell us more about your work and how we can help advance your outreach goals.Deadline: June 1, 2026, is the final day to complete this initial application step.Upon submission, a member of the AIC Outreach Team will confirm receipt of your application. Organizations that meet the initial qualifications will be invited to submit a full proposal for further evaluation and potential consideration for the 2027 AIC Outreach Grant.We appreciate the time and care you’ve taken to share your work with us, and we look forward to learning more about your organization and its impact.
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AIC Remembers... Jim Kline
Donation
AIC Remembers... Jim Kline
Jim Kline was born on September 2, 1948, in China Lake, California. After earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1972, he opened a successful dental practice in Manhattan Beach in 1975, serving his community for over four decades before retiring in 2021. His home in Palos Verdes became a cherished gathering place for barbershoppers, hosting countless parties, rehearsals, and unforgettable musical moments.Jim’s barbershop journey began early, singing alongside his father in the Missile-tones at just 13. He rose through the ranks with The Crown City Good Time Music Company and later the 139th Street Quartet, groups that greatly influenced barbershop beyond competitions—appearing on NBC, touring internationally, and collaborating with Neil Diamond. In 2004, Jim finally claimed international gold with Gotcha!, earning his place among the Association of International Champions as a widely admired and respected figure. His voice, vision, and heart helped shape modern barbershop harmony, but more than his music, it was his presence, generosity, and joy that left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him.Jim passed away on September 28, 2023, after complications from melanoma while traveling in Paris, but he was able to return home to be with family before his passing. He is survived by his children, Jason and Talia, four grandchildren, and his sister Lana. He was preceded in death by his beloved partner, Marlene. Your gift in his memory supports the next generation of singers, helping us continue the work Jim loved so dearly.
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Our website

https://www.aicgold.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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