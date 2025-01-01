Association Of International Champions, Inc

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AIC Remembers... Jim Kline

Jim Kline was born on September 2, 1948, in China Lake, California. After earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1972, he opened a successful dental practice in Manhattan Beach in 1975, serving his community for over four decades before retiring in 2021. His home in Palos Verdes became a cherished gathering place for barbershoppers, hosting countless parties, rehearsals, and unforgettable musical moments.Jim’s barbershop journey began early, singing alongside his father in the Missile-tones at just 13. He rose through the ranks with The Crown City Good Time Music Company and later the 139th Street Quartet, groups that greatly influenced barbershop beyond competitions—appearing on NBC, touring internationally, and collaborating with Neil Diamond. In 2004, Jim finally claimed international gold with Gotcha!, earning his place among the Association of International Champions as a widely admired and respected figure. His voice, vision, and heart helped shape modern barbershop harmony, but more than his music, it was his presence, generosity, and joy that left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him.Jim passed away on September 28, 2023, after complications from melanoma while traveling in Paris, but he was able to return home to be with family before his passing. He is survived by his children, Jason and Talia, four grandchildren, and his sister Lana. He was preceded in death by his beloved partner, Marlene. Your gift in his memory supports the next generation of singers, helping us continue the work Jim loved so dearly.