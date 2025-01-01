Raffle

Assumption University Cheerleading - March Calendar Raffle WIN Daily

🎉 Win a Prize Every Day in March 🎉Support the Assumption University Cheerleading TeamWe’re hosting a March Prize‑A‑Day Raffle, and your ticket gives you 30+ chances to win. Prizes include:• Restaurant gift cards• Target gift cards• Sporting event tickets• …and so much more!Please Note: Some prizes may be redeemable only in the Worcester area.Every ticket helps our AU Cheerleaders cover travel, lodging, and competition expenses as they represent Assumption on the national stage in Daytona Beach.Thank you for cheering them on in the most meaningful way.Good Luck!