Donation

Your Place at the Table

Because of You, Tables Were Filled in 2025 — And There’s Even More Ahead in 2026!In 2025, At the Kitchen Table witnessed the faithfulness of God through an incredible community of supporters and volunteers.Together, we:Delivered more than 10,000 home-cooked mealsServed 50+ families every week, consistentlyLogged 1,500+ volunteer hours preparing and delivering food with careBut the need continues — and so does the opportunity.In 2026, our prayer is to serve more families, more consistently, and with greater reach. Monthly partners make this possible by providing the steady support needed to plan, prepare, and deliver meals week after week.Will you prayerfully consider joining us as a monthly giving partner this year? Your faithfulness helps to ensure that the love of God continues to fill our local community.