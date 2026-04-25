Dear Potential Sponsor:Atascocita Lacrosse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit program that serves the students of Atascocita, Summer Creek, Sconzo, and Humble High Schools. We are also a non-UIL club, which means we do not receive funding through the school district; therefore, we rely solely on player registration fees and sponsorships. Atascocita Lacrosse is now entering its 10th season in the Texas High School Lacrosse League, where we compete with other local high school programs. The program’s goal is to teach students the fundamentals of lacrosse, sportsmanship, teamwork, and prepare them for their future. Atascocita Lacrosse is looking for potential sponsors for the upcoming 2025-2026 season, and has a goal of raising $15,000 to help to cover the costs of the program. Contributions from the community are essential to the growth of Atascocita Lacrosse. Financial sponsorships are important to Atascocita Lacrosse. All contributions will help pay for lacrosse equipment, referees, coaches, training, and field improvement. We have formed a partnership with Atascocita Community Church, allowing us use of their land. The land is constantly being developed and requires much time, effort, and money to make it a safe place for our teams to play. Sponsors like you would also allow us to grow the sport and create more opportunities for the athletes in our community. Atascocita Lacrosse can only achieve these goals through the generous contributions from sponsors such as you. We look forward to partnering with you to ensure the youth of today grow into outstanding citizens tomorrow. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me with any concerns or questions. Thank you, Amanda Lawrence2025 - 2026 Atascocita Lacrosse [email protected]
*Please note the optional tip amount goes directly to Zeffy and not Atascocita Lacrosse. This is the only money Zeffy will receive from the campaign and is entirely optional.