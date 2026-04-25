Atascocita Lacrosse

Atascocita Lacrosse

Subscribe

Our mission

The Atascocita Eagles are officially back at the Nest, and they’re ready to defend their home turf in an epic THSLL showdown. Grab your tickets now, wear your colors proudly, and bring the energy. We can’t wait to see you in the stands!
Past events
Past events
Atascocita (3) Vs St Thomas (4) - City Playoffs
Event
Atascocita (3) Vs St Thomas (4) - City Playoffs
Apr 25, 11:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
13300 Will Clayton Pkwy, Atascocita, TX 77346, USA
Atascocita Vs Concordia (City Playoffs)
Event
Atascocita Vs Concordia (City Playoffs)
Apr 22, 7:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
13300 Will Clayton Pkwy, Atascocita, TX 77346, USA
Atascocita Vs Bellaire (Senior Night)
Event
Atascocita Vs Bellaire (Senior Night)
Apr 20, 7:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
13300 Will Clayton Pkwy, Atascocita, TX 77346, USA
Atascocita Vs Concordia
Event
Atascocita Vs Concordia
Apr 10, 6:30 - 10:00 PM CDT
13300 Will Clayton Pkwy, Atascocita, TX 77346, USA
Atascocita Vs LSA (Varsity)
Event
Atascocita Vs LSA (Varsity)
Apr 8, 7:00 - 8:30 PM CDT
13300 Will Clayton Pkwy, Atascocita, TX 77346, USA
Atascocita Vs Westside (Varsity)
Event
Atascocita Vs Westside (Varsity)
Apr 6, 7:00 - 8:30 PM CDT
13300 Will Clayton Pkwy, Atascocita, TX 77346, USA
Atascocita Vs Lamar (Varsity)
Event
Atascocita Vs Lamar (Varsity)
Mar 30, 7:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
13300 Will Clayton Pkwy, Atascocita, TX 77346, USA
Try Lax powered by Atascocita Lacrosse
Event
Try Lax powered by Atascocita Lacrosse
Jul 19 - Mar 19 | 9 dates & times
17271 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Humble, TX 77346, USA
Atascocita Vs Ridge Point
Event
Atascocita Vs Ridge Point
Feb 5, 6:30 - 10:00 PM CST
13300 Will Clayton Pkwy, Atascocita, TX 77346, USA
Kingwood Vs Bellaire
Event
Kingwood Vs Bellaire
Jan 31, 4:00 - 6:00 PM CST
13300 Will Clayton Pkwy, Atascocita, TX 77346, USA
Atascocita Vs Katy
Event
Atascocita Vs Katy
Jan 31, 11:00 - 4:00 PM CST
13300 Will Clayton Pkwy, Atascocita, TX 77346, USA
25/26 Alumni Game
Event
25/26 Alumni Game
Jan 4, 2:00 - 6:00 PM CST
13300 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77346, USA
More ways to support us
Sponsorship Opportunity
Shop
Sponsorship Opportunity
Dear Potential Sponsor:Atascocita Lacrosse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit program that serves the students of Atascocita, Summer Creek, Sconzo, and Humble High Schools. We are also a non-UIL club, which means we do not receive funding through the school district; therefore, we rely solely on player registration fees and sponsorships. Atascocita Lacrosse is now entering its 10th season in the Texas High School Lacrosse League, where we compete with other local high school programs. The program’s goal is to teach students the fundamentals of lacrosse, sportsmanship, teamwork, and prepare them for their future. Atascocita Lacrosse is looking for potential sponsors for the upcoming 2025-2026 season, and has a goal of raising $15,000 to help to cover the costs of the program. Contributions from the community are essential to the growth of Atascocita Lacrosse. Financial sponsorships are important to Atascocita Lacrosse. All contributions will help pay for lacrosse equipment, referees, coaches, training, and field improvement. We have formed a partnership with Atascocita Community Church, allowing us use of their land. The land is constantly being developed and requires much time, effort, and money to make it a safe place for our teams to play. Sponsors like you would also allow us to grow the sport and create more opportunities for the athletes in our community. Atascocita Lacrosse can only achieve these goals through the generous contributions from sponsors such as you. We look forward to partnering with you to ensure the youth of today grow into outstanding citizens tomorrow. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me with any concerns or questions. Thank you, Amanda Lawrence2025 - 2026 Atascocita Lacrosse [email protected]*Please note the optional tip amount goes directly to Zeffy and not Atascocita Lacrosse. This is the only money Zeffy will receive from the campaign and is entirely optional.
View shop
Spirit & Concessions
Shop
Spirit & Concessions
View shop
Spirit Store Play-off T-Shirts
Shop
Spirit Store Play-off T-Shirts
Welcome to our online spirit shop for play-off t-shirtsThis shop is exclusively for Atascocita Larcose Fans.All items will be passed out at a practice or game date TBD.
View shop

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by