Atlas Of West Central Minnesota
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Our mission
Atlas of West Central Minnesota empowers communities by providing resources and support for local initiatives. They focus on enhancing quality of life through collaboration, education, and engagement, fostering a vibrant, connected region.
Past events
Past events
Event
Bluegrass & Bingo Fundraiser
Feb 13, 5:00 - 9:00 PM CST
240 23rd St SE, Willmar, MN 56201, USA
Our website
https://www.atlaswcmn.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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