Atlas Of West Central Minnesota

Atlas Of West Central Minnesota

Subscribe

Our mission

Atlas of West Central Minnesota empowers communities by providing resources and support for local initiatives. They focus on enhancing quality of life through collaboration, education, and engagement, fostering a vibrant, connected region.
Past events
Past events
Bluegrass & Bingo Fundraiser
Event
Bluegrass & Bingo Fundraiser
Feb 13, 5:00 - 9:00 PM CST
240 23rd St SE, Willmar, MN 56201, USA

Our website

https://www.atlaswcmn.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by