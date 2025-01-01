Aureus Winterguard Inc
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Aureus Winterguard Inc
Our mission
Aureus Winterguard empowers youth through the art of performance, fostering teamwork and creativity. Our mission is to compete at the WGI World Championships, inspiring change and community support along the way.
Events
Events
Event
Spin Clinic
Sep 19 - Sep 20
| 2 dates & times
303 S Glendora Ave, Covina, CA 91724, USA
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Our website
https://www.aureuswinterguard.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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