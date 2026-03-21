Austin International Christian Church
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Austin International Christian Church

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Austin International Christian Church

Our mission

Austin International Christian Church fosters spiritual growth and community outreach through faith-driven initiatives. We provide resources, support programs, and a welcoming space for worship, aiming to transform lives with hope and love.
Events
Events
2026 Texas Roundup
Event
2026 Texas Roundup
Jun 12, 7:30 PM - Jun 14, 1:00 PM CDT
20 N Interstate Hwy 35, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Weekly Contribution
🙏 Give Faithfully, Impact Eternally 🌟At Austin International Christian Church, we believe in the transformative power of faith. Your weekly contributions are integral in continuing our local ministry efforts and nurturing our community's spiritual growth.Contributions helps with food and resources for our community outreach programs.Your contribution can support hosting Kids Kingdom classes for children.A generous contribution can help in maintaining our worship space.Be a light in someone's life today. Your contribution signifies more than just money, it signifies hope and love. Donate now.
Donate today
Donate to Missionary Efforts
Donation
Donate to Missionary Efforts
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Austin International Christian Church, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission of spreading the love of Jesus to the entire world. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Donation
Benevolence
🙏💛 Support Austin International Christian Church's Benevolence Fund 💛🙏At Austin International Christian Church, we believe in unity and support. We've set up a fund that allows our members to stand up for each other in times of need.Dedicated support for community members facing emergencies.Every dollar ensuring peace of mind for all.Strengthens church ties and faith community.Your weekly donation could be a lifeline when they need it most. Give today and embody the power of faith and community!
Donate today

Our website

https://austinicc.org/

Contact information

Austin ICC Administration Team

[email protected]

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