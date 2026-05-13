Austin Junior Forum (AJF) is a dedicated group of volunteers committed to making a positive impact in the Austin community by supporting women, children, and older adults through hands-on service and fundraising efforts. Since our founding in 1969, we have worked tirelessly to foster meaningful connections and provide resources where they’re needed most.



Mahj for a Mission is our latest fundraising activity for the community. With each ticket, you help support our AJF Grants program.