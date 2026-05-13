Austin Junior Forum
organization logo

Austin Junior Forum

Subscribe

Austin Junior Forum

Our mission

Austin Junior Forum (AJF) is a dedicated group of volunteers committed to making a positive impact in the Austin community by supporting women, children, and older adults through hands-on service and fundraising efforts. Since our founding in 1969, we have worked tirelessly to foster meaningful connections and provide resources where they’re needed most.

Mahj for a Mission is our latest fundraising activity for the community. With each ticket, you help support our AJF Grants program.

Events
Events
Mahj for a Mission - May Open Play
Event
Mahj for a Mission - May Open Play
May 13 - May 27 | 3 dates & times
1404 West Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Get your tickets
Mahj for a Mission - Summer Open Play
Event
Mahj for a Mission - Summer Open Play
Mar 4 - Jul 29 | 14 dates & times
1404 West Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Get your tickets
Mahj for a Mission League
Custom
Mahj for a Mission League
Jun 3, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
1404 West Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Learn more
Learn to Play (two day event: Sat & Sun 1-3pm)
Event
Learn to Play (two day event: Sat & Sun 1-3pm)
Jun 13, 1:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
1404 West Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.austinjuniorforum.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

[email protected]

Powered by