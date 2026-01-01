Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc.
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Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc.

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Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc.

Our mission

The Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc. founded in 2021, supports the Caribbean community in Massachusetts through cultural events, educational programs, and support initiatives, promoting unity and helping Caribbean youth to thrive and succeed.
Events
Events
National Caribbean Heritage Month Celebration
Event
National Caribbean Heritage Month Celebration
Jun 5, 5:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
600 D St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Get your tickets
Caribbean American Heritage Month Movie Night
Event
Caribbean American Heritage Month Movie Night
Jun 26, 5:00 - 9:30 PM EDT
South Boston Waterfront, Boston, MA, USA
Get your tickets
Spectacle Island Caribbean American Boat Cruise
Event
Spectacle Island Caribbean American Boat Cruise
Jun 28, 12:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
66 Long Wharf, Boston, MA 02110, USA
Get your tickets
My Caribbean EXPO: One World!
Custom
My Caribbean EXPO: One World!
Jul 18, 11:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
600 D St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Learn more
Event
THE EXCLUSIVE CARIBBEAN YACHT CRUISE
Aug 9, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA 02171, USA
Get your tickets
Caribbean Rum & Food Festival
Event
Caribbean Rum & Food Festival
Sep 12, 12:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
1234 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02120, USA
Get your tickets
Caribbean Festivals Booths
Custom
Caribbean Festivals Booths
Jun 5, 5:00 PM - Sep 12, 10:00 PM EDT
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More ways to support us
Donate to Change Lives
Donation
Donate to Change Lives
$0 of $5,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.authenticcaribbeanfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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