Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc.
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Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc.
Our mission
The Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc. founded in 2021, supports the Caribbean community in Massachusetts through cultural events, educational programs, and support initiatives, promoting unity and helping Caribbean youth to thrive and succeed.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
National Caribbean Heritage Month Celebration
Jun 5, 5:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
600 D St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
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Event
Caribbean American Heritage Month Movie Night
Jun 26, 5:00 - 9:30 PM EDT
South Boston Waterfront, Boston, MA, USA
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Event
Spectacle Island Caribbean American Boat Cruise
Jun 28, 12:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
66 Long Wharf, Boston, MA 02110, USA
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Custom
My Caribbean EXPO: One World!
Jul 18, 11:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
600 D St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
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Event
THE EXCLUSIVE CARIBBEAN YACHT CRUISE
Aug 9, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA 02171, USA
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Event
Caribbean Rum & Food Festival
Sep 12, 12:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
1234 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02120, USA
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Custom
Caribbean Festivals Booths
Jun 5, 5:00 PM - Sep 12, 10:00 PM EDT
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See more
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to Change Lives
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Our website
https://www.authenticcaribbeanfoundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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