Autism Empowerment

Autism Empowerment

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Our mission

Autism Empowerment uplifts autistic and neurodivergent voices through advocacy, education, and creative opportunities, fostering a supportive community that promotes inclusion and empowerment in media and beyond.
Past events
Past events
Craig McCourry: AI and the Future of Filmmaking
Event
Craig McCourry: AI and the Future of Filmmaking
May 16, 2:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
AE-NCC Year One Highlights + Ask Me Anything (AMA)
Event
AE-NCC Year One Highlights + Ask Me Anything (AMA)
Apr 18, 2:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
Martin Vavra: Editing A Short Film
Event
Martin Vavra: Editing A Short Film
Mar 21, 2:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
Lighting and Cinematography Basics with Edward Martin III
Event
Lighting and Cinematography Basics with Edward Martin III
Feb 21, 2:00 - 3:00 PM PST
Chill & Chat
Event
Chill & Chat
Aug 2 - Jan 3 | 6 dates & times
Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Workshop with Nic Novicki
Event
Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Workshop with Nic Novicki
Dec 13, 2:00 - 3:00 PM PST
Live via Zoom
Storytelling for Good
Event
Storytelling for Good
Nov 15, 2:00 - 3:00 PM PST
Storybuilding for Publication & Production Panel
Event
Storybuilding for Publication & Production Panel
Oct 18, 3:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
Learning Writing & Storytelling from Video Games
Event
Learning Writing & Storytelling from Video Games
Sep 13, 3:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
Creating Characters
Event
Creating Characters
Aug 30, 2:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
Introduction to Independent Writing & Publishing
Event
Introduction to Independent Writing & Publishing
Jul 26, 2:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
Introduction to Voice Over & Podcasting
Event
Introduction to Voice Over & Podcasting
Jun 22, 2:30 - 3:30 PM PDT
Zoom or In Person

Our website

https://www.autismempowerment.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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