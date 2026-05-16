Autism Empowerment uplifts autistic and neurodivergent voices through advocacy, education, and creative opportunities, fostering a supportive community that promotes inclusion and empowerment in media and beyond.
Past events
Past events
Event
Craig McCourry: AI and the Future of Filmmaking
May 16, 2:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
Event
AE-NCC Year One Highlights + Ask Me Anything (AMA)
Apr 18, 2:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
Event
Martin Vavra: Editing A Short Film
Mar 21, 2:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
Event
Lighting and Cinematography Basics with Edward Martin III
Feb 21, 2:00 - 3:00 PM PST
Event
Chill & Chat
Aug 2 - Jan 3 | 6 dates & times
Event
Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Workshop with Nic Novicki