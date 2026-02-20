B2BB Missions Foundation

Cost is $15/person and includes sandwich, chips, sauce, & and a drink. If only ordering one Sandwich Special, then your order total is $15 flat. We will pre-pay for the meal so that all you have to do the day of is show up and head to the room. F26 is where The Word, The Witness, and The Win come together—usually over BBQ. We grow through biblical truth, real-life wisdom from men who’ve lived it, and honest iron-on-iron conversation. No pretending. No going it alone. Just men sharpening men and getting stronger—spiritually, relationally, and personally.Should you have any questions, please direct them to Amber Griffith at (816) 810-7079 or [email protected]
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