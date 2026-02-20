B2BB Missions Foundation
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B2BB Missions Foundation

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B2BB Missions Foundation

Our mission

B2BB Missions Foundation empowers men through the F26 Men's Leadership Lunch, fostering spiritual growth and personal development through biblical truth and authentic conversations, creating a community where men can support and strengthen each other.
Past events
Past events
F26 Men's Leadership Lunch
Event
F26 Men's Leadership Lunch
Feb 20, 11:30 - 1:00 PM CST
5300 State Hwy 121, The Colony, TX 75056, USA
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F26 Men's Leadership Lunch
Donation
F26 Men's Leadership Lunch
Cost is $15/person and includes sandwich, chips, sauce, & and a drink. If only ordering one Sandwich Special, then your order total is $15 flat. We will pre-pay for the meal so that all you have to do the day of is show up and head to the room. F26 is where The Word, The Witness, and The Win come together—usually over BBQ. We grow through biblical truth, real-life wisdom from men who’ve lived it, and honest iron-on-iron conversation. No pretending. No going it alone. Just men sharpening men and getting stronger—spiritually, relationally, and personally.Should you have any questions, please direct them to Amber Griffith at (816) 810-7079 or [email protected].
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F26 Men's Leadership Lunch
Custom
F26 Men's Leadership Lunch
F26 is where The Word, The Witness, and The Win come together—usually over BBQ. We grow through biblical truth, real-life wisdom from men who’ve lived it, and honest iron-on-iron conversation. No pretending. No going it alone. Just men sharpening men and getting stronger—spiritually, relationally, and personally.Should you have any questions, please direct them to Amber Griffith at (816) 810-7079 or [email protected].
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Contact information

[email protected]
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