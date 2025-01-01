Donation

Back Home — Terrace Heights ADOPTIONS

BACK HOME ADOPTION AGREEMENTYour adoption donation serves as acknowledgment of the following:By adopting this dog, you agree to provide:• safe and stable housing• adequate food and clean water• routine veterinary care• reasonable effort toward training and adjustment• proper identification, including tags and microchip registration• humane treatment for the lifetime of the animalYou understand that rescue dogs may require patience, decompression, medical care, and behavioral support during transition into a new home.You agree that if you are ever unable to keep the dog, you will make reasonable effort to contact Back Home – Terrace Heights or seek a safe alternative placement rather than abandoning, surrendering irresponsibly, or rehoming carelessly.Your adoption donation also helps offset the real costs associated with rescue, including:• vaccines• spay/neuter surgery• microchips• transport• foster supplies• medical careThis is not a purchase of a dog.It is an agreement to responsibly care for one.Back Home – Terrace Heights is a community-powered nonprofit based in Yakima County focused on reducing stray and abandoned dogs through practical, neighbor-driven solutions.