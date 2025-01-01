Our mission
Back Home Terrace Heights is a community-driven animal welfare initiative helping Yakima Co. neighbors keep dogs safe, identified, and out of crisis. Through free ID tags, microchip support, reunification efforts, short-term hosting resources, and community outreach, we create practical, neighbor-powered solutions that make it easier for people to help animals in need.
Sign the petition
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/yakima-its-time-to-prosecute-animal-abusers-like-the-criminals-they-are