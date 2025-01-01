Back Home Terrace Heights
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Back Home Terrace Heights

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Back Home Terrace Heights

Our mission

Back Home Terrace Heights is a community-driven animal welfare initiative helping Yakima Co. neighbors keep dogs safe, identified, and out of crisis. Through free ID tags, microchip support, reunification efforts, short-term hosting resources, and community outreach, we create practical, neighbor-powered solutions that make it easier for people to help animals in need.


Sign the petition

https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/yakima-its-time-to-prosecute-animal-abusers-like-the-criminals-they-are

More ways to support us
Back Home — Terrace Heights General Fund
Donation
Back Home — Terrace Heights General Fund
This fund supports the everyday work of Back Home — Terrace Heights.Donations here help cover the real, unglamorous, but essential costs of keeping dogs safe and neighbors supported: supplies, fuel, emergency vet needs, printing, tags, tools, storage, and whatever else comes up in the moment.Not every need fits neatly into a category.This fund lets us respond quickly, say yes when it matters, and keep doing the work between rescues, transports, and reunifications.If you believe in the mission and want to support the work as a whole, this is the place.
Donate today
Back Home — Terrace Heights ADOPTIONS
Donation
Back Home — Terrace Heights ADOPTIONS
BACK HOME ADOPTION AGREEMENTYour adoption donation serves as acknowledgment of the following:By adopting this dog, you agree to provide:• safe and stable housing• adequate food and clean water• routine veterinary care• reasonable effort toward training and adjustment• proper identification, including tags and microchip registration• humane treatment for the lifetime of the animalYou understand that rescue dogs may require patience, decompression, medical care, and behavioral support during transition into a new home.You agree that if you are ever unable to keep the dog, you will make reasonable effort to contact Back Home – Terrace Heights or seek a safe alternative placement rather than abandoning, surrendering irresponsibly, or rehoming carelessly.Your adoption donation also helps offset the real costs associated with rescue, including:• vaccines• spay/neuter surgery• microchips• transport• foster supplies• medical careThis is not a purchase of a dog.It is an agreement to responsibly care for one.Back Home – Terrace Heights is a community-powered nonprofit based in Yakima County focused on reducing stray and abandoned dogs through practical, neighbor-driven solutions.
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Post Cabin 🏕️
Donation
Post Cabin 🏕️
If you stayed here and it meant something to you, this is where you can give back.There’s no cost to stay — there never has been. But if you choose to donate, every dollar goes directly to dogs through Back Home. Medical, spay/neuter, transport — whatever’s needed next.People taking care of this place is what keeps it going.And people stepping up for the dogs is what makes any of this matter.
Donate today
#yakpack General Fund
Donation
#yakpack General Fund
Support the #YakPack General FundThe #YakPack is a coalition of local rescuers, advocates, and neighbors working to build real infrastructure for dogs in Yakima County.We are not a shelter.We are not a temporary solution.We are building systems.Your contribution to the #YakPack General Fund supports:• Free custom dog ID tags• Free microchipping• Community education• Spay & neuter access• Humane holding infrastructure• Emergency response support• School assemblies• Volunteer tools + suppliesThis fund allows us to move quickly when dogs need help — and when opportunities to improve the system appear.No drama.No fluff.Just steady, organized action.Yakima can do better for its animals.We’re building the framework to make that happen.If you believe in proactive solutions and strong community standards, you’re in the right place.Many thanks, The #yakpackMadison, Kim, Devanny, Eva and Jessica
Donate today
#YakPack Medical Fund
Donation
#YakPack Medical Fund
Your gift to the #YakPack Medical Fund provides direct care for stray, injured, and abandoned dogs in Yakima County. These funds cover urgent needs like exams, medications, vaccines, and spay/neuter so each dog can safely move on to a new home or back to their family.Back Home Terrace Heights focuses on being a bridge to safety, not a long-term shelter. Your support keeps this bridge strong—with transparent use of every dollar for veterinary care and essential treatment.With Wabi Sabi and Dusty Waggin’ Dog Rescues + Kim Reno.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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