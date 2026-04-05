Donation

Virtually TNR a Cat

🎃😼 For the low donation price of just $60… you can virtually TNR a cat — instead of buying this costume! 😼🎃Every week, Back Step Strays traps, transports, and cares for real-life “ferals” just like this one (he was quite a spicy fellow). 😬Your $60 “virtual costume purchase” helps stop the cycle of overpopulation, gives community cats safer and healthier lives, eases the burden on their caretakers, and makes the community a safer, kinder place for everyone. 🐈‍⬛💉Because while this “Feral Cat Costume” comes with one ear tip and “zero regerts 😉,” your donation comes with the pride of knowing you changed the life of a cat, their human caretaker(s), and the well-being of the community. 💛Your donation includes all the perks of the Feral Cat Costume — without the fleas, hissing, or questionable pride. 😼✨For $60, you’ll help a community cat get:✔️ Spayed or neutered✔️ Rabies & FVRCP vaccinesFor $25, you’ll help a community cat get:✔️ A microchip, deworming, and flea prevention✔️ Antibiotics when neededFor $10, you’ll help trappers cover:✔️ Trapping supplies ✔️ Food for cats while in care for surgery✔️ Gas for transports 🚙For $130, you’ll buy:✔️ A humane feral cat trap — helping us TNR even more cats!