Back Step Strays
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Back Step Strays

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Back Step Strays

Our mission

Back Step Strays is dedicated to improving the lives of abandoned and stray animals. Through TNVR, rehabilitation, and adoption programs, we aim to break the cycle of overpopulation and provide compassionate care for every animal.
Past events
Past events
Egg Your Yard Fundraiser
Event
Egg Your Yard Fundraiser
Apr 4, 9:00 - 11:55 PM EDT
Back Step Strays Halloween Raffle 2025
Raffle
Back Step Strays Halloween Raffle 2025
Oct 29, 3:00 PM - Oct 31, 5:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Donate to Back step strays
Donation
Donate to Back step strays
🌟 Join Us in Saving Lives! 🌟At Back Step Strays, we believe every animal deserves a safe, loving home, free from abuse and neglect. Change starts with compassionate people like you. Every act of kindness, every donation, and every moment of your time brings us closer to our mission of rescuing, caring for, and finding loving homes for stray animals. Together, we can create a brighter, safer future for these animals.Here's how you can help:Donate: Every dollar makes a difference. Your contribution directly supports our rescue efforts and helps us save more lives.Share: Spread the word! Share our mission with your friends, family, and on social media. Your voice can amplify our reach and impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills are invaluable. Join us in making a hands-on difference in the lives of these animals.Thank you for supporting our mission—your impact is truly life-changing!
Donate today
This Giving Tuesday, Donate to Transform the Lives of Animals in Need!
Donation
This Giving Tuesday, Donate to Transform the Lives of Animals in Need!
$55 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Virtually TNR a Cat
Donation
Virtually TNR a Cat
🎃😼 For the low donation price of just $60… you can virtually TNR a cat — instead of buying this costume! 😼🎃Every week, Back Step Strays traps, transports, and cares for real-life “ferals” just like this one (he was quite a spicy fellow). 😬Your $60 “virtual costume purchase” helps stop the cycle of overpopulation, gives community cats safer and healthier lives, eases the burden on their caretakers, and makes the community a safer, kinder place for everyone. 🐈‍⬛💉Because while this “Feral Cat Costume” comes with one ear tip and “zero regerts 😉,” your donation comes with the pride of knowing you changed the life of a cat, their human caretaker(s), and the well-being of the community. 💛Your donation includes all the perks of the Feral Cat Costume — without the fleas, hissing, or questionable pride. 😼✨For $60, you’ll help a community cat get:✔️ Spayed or neutered✔️ Rabies & FVRCP vaccinesFor $25, you’ll help a community cat get:✔️ A microchip, deworming, and flea prevention✔️ Antibiotics when neededFor $10, you’ll help trappers cover:✔️ Trapping supplies ✔️ Food for cats while in care for surgery✔️ Gas for transports 🚙For $130, you’ll buy:✔️ A humane feral cat trap — helping us TNR even more cats!
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Our website

https://www.backstepstrays.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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