Backpacks 4 Veterans Inc
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Our mission
Backpacks 4 Veterans Inc provides essential backpacks to veterans in West Virginia facing hardships. Our mission is to support and uplift these heroes by ensuring they have access to necessary supplies, fostering community and gratitude.
Events
Events
Raffle
Hellbender Hootenanny Motorcycle Rally and Raffle
Dec 6, 10:00 PM - Jun 27, 6:00 PM EDT
View raffle
Our website
https://www.backpacks4veterans.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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