Bainbridge Arts & Crafts Inc

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Ongoing Sponsorship Opportunities

Bainbridge Arts & Crafts is a cultural anchor in downtown Winslow. Each year,thousands of residents and visitors walk through our doors to experience art,connect with artists, and take part in the creative life of Bainbridge Island.We are more than a gallery. We present twelve curated exhibitions each year,host monthly First Friday gatherings that draw hundreds to downtown Winslow,and offer arts education programs that serve seniors, students, and emergingartists across our community. We also work closely with the artists we represent,ensuring they are supported, fairly compensated, and given meaningfulopportunities to share their work.By sponsoring BAC, your business aligns with a trusted nonprofit thatstrengthens artists, enriches community life, and contributes to the vitality ofour downtown.Why Sponsor Bainbridge Arts & CraftsReach a highly engaged audience of residents, collectors, and visitors whoactively support local businesses and community institutions.Align your brand with creativity, education, and local impact in a visible andpositive way.Create memorable touchpoints through exhibitions, events, and programsthat bring people together.Support measurable community impact through the arts, includingconnection, access, and economic vitality.