Baldwin Whitehall Athletic Association

Event

Chance At A Free Cheer or Football Registration

Enter for a chance at a free cheer or football registration 🏈📣BWAA believes every child should have the chance to play, learn, and grow through sports, no matter the family’s budget.Fill out this short form to be entered. If selected, your child’s registration fee will be covered for the upcoming cheer or football season, giving them the opportunity to build skills, confidence, and friendships on the field and sidelines.Name - Phone Number - Cheer or Football -