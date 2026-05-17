Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church
organization logo

Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church

Subscribe
Donate

Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church

Our mission

A Community of Love for Christ and Others Our church is dedicated to loving Jesus with all our heart, soul, mind, and strength and loving our neighbor as ourselves.
More ways to support us
Camp Cale Retreat 2026
Donation
Camp Cale Retreat 2026
$400 of $4,000 goal
Donate today
Regular Offering
Donation
Regular Offering
Thanks for Giving!To opt out of contributing to Zeffy, click the “Other” option when asked what percentage you would like to contribute Zeffy and type “0.”
Donate today
Baptist Children's Home
Donation
Baptist Children's Home
Your offering helps us continue our church's mission to make assist the Baptist's Children's Home.For more information on Biblical Giving, see our website: https://www.ballardsbridge.com/giving
Donate today

Our website

https://ballardsbridge.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by