Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church
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Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church
Our mission
A Community of Love for Christ and Others Our church is dedicated to loving Jesus with all our heart, soul, mind, and strength and loving our neighbor as ourselves.
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Camp Cale Retreat 2026
$400 of $4,000 goal
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Regular Offering
Thanks for Giving!To opt out of contributing to Zeffy, click the “Other” option when asked what percentage you would like to contribute Zeffy and type “0.”
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Baptist Children's Home
Your offering helps us continue our church's mission to make assist the Baptist's Children's Home.For more information on Biblical Giving, see our website: https://www.ballardsbridge.com/giving
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Our website
https://ballardsbridge.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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