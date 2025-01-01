Ballare Preparatory Language Academy
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Ballare Preparatory Language Academy

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Ballare Preparatory Language Academy

Our mission

Ballare Preparatory Language Academy fosters academic excellence through high-quality dual-language programming, creating a thriving educational environment that empowers students and builds lasting opportunities for the community.
Events
Events
Event
Ballare Explorer Summer Camp 2026 (June 22-26)
Jun 22, 8:00 AM - Jun 26, 4:00 PM CDT
2019 Bright Meadows Dr, Missouri City, TX 77489, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Give Online - Ballare Preparatory Language Academy
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Give Online - Ballare Preparatory Language Academy
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟Individuals, families, and organizations play a vital role in helping bring Ballare Preparatory Language Academy to life. As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, your support directly contributes to building a strong academic foundation, developing high-quality dual-language programming, and preparing a learning environment where students can thrive.Whether you give as an individual, a family, or an organization, every contribution helps move our mission forward and supports the successful launch and long-term sustainability of the school.Together, we are building more than a school—we are building opportunity, excellence, and a lasting educational legacy.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact, too.Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://ballareprep.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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