Baltimore City White Knight Track Club
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Baltimore City White Knight Track Club
Our mission
The Baltimore City White Knight Track Club empowers youth through athletics, promoting fitness, teamwork, and personal growth. We provide a supportive environment for young athletes aged 5-18 to compete and thrive in track and field events.
Events
Events
Event
Annual Track Meet
May 24, 8:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
8102 Lasalle Rd, Towson, MD 21286, USA
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More ways to support us
Donation
Justice For Isaiah
$0 of $1,000 goal
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Our website
https://whiteknighttrack.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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