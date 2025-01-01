Baptist Couriers For Christ Inc
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Our mission
Baptist Couriers For Christ Inc shares the Gospel globally by distributing Bibles and supporting local missionaries. Their mission is to connect individuals with Scripture and foster ongoing Bible studies, helping seekers find truth and faith.
More ways to support us
Donation
Campaign - Bologna, Italy
$3,775 of $130,000 goal
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Special Needs & Projects
$0 of $25,000 goal
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Bible Projects
$0 of $50,000 goal
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Our website
https://couriersforchrist.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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