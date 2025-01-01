Baptist Couriers For Christ Inc

Baptist Couriers For Christ Inc

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Our mission

Baptist Couriers For Christ Inc shares the Gospel globally by distributing Bibles and supporting local missionaries. Their mission is to connect individuals with Scripture and foster ongoing Bible studies, helping seekers find truth and faith.
More ways to support us
Campaign - Bologna, Italy
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Campaign - Bologna, Italy
$3,775 of $130,000 goal
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Special Needs & Projects
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Special Needs & Projects
$0 of $25,000 goal
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Bible Projects
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Bible Projects
$0 of $50,000 goal
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Our website

https://couriersforchrist.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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