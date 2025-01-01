Barkitecture The Blueprint for Balanced Behavior

Donation

🦸‍♂️Brad Needs a Hero🦸‍♀️

🐾 BRAD HAS CHEATED DEATH TWICE; now he's running out of chances. PLEASE DONATE TO HIS LIFESAVING PLAN! Our precious Brad (#A2203608) has been through so much during his young life! In June, this sweet, boy was miraculously saved after being thrown down a hill, in a crate — discarded like trash. We don't know how long he was trapped there, alone and terrified. But thankfully, he was found in time and brought to the shelter. Just as he was recovering from that trauma, poor Brad caught Parvo at the shelter. This deadly virus threatened his life YET AGAIN. But volunteers, a nonprofit, and donors like you raised $7,000 to hospitalize & save him. You believed he was worth fighting for. Against all odds, Brad survived a second time. We’d hoped this sensitive, affectionate boy would find an adopter or foster soon after, but he’s remained at the shelter. And now? The stress of shelter life is causing him to shut down and has landed him on the “urgent list” – which means he’s being fast tracked to being euthanized. This can't be how his story ends! Brad has no rescue interest. No one else is stepping up. So we volunteers are! We're giving him a safe place to heal and sending him to a highly reputable professional trainer to help him learn to trust again. He needs structure. He needs time. He needs people who won't give up on him. Brad has survived being abandoned. He's survived Parvo. He deserves to survive this too! We volunteers donate money regularly to so many of our shelter pups, so we’d be so grateful to anyone who’s able to make a tax-deductible donation toward Brad’s boarding & training. 🐕‍🦺 Help us show Brad his life matters — because right now, we are his only chance. ❤️ Donate. Share. Foster. Adopt. Save Brad. #urgentshelterdogs #adopt #teambrad #pittiesofinstagram #dogs #dogsofinstagram