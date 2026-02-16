Bay Area Cultural Connections (BAYCC)

Donation

Building a Space to Connect, Inspire, and Empower At BAYCC

At BAYCC, we believe in the power of community to transform lives. We are on a mission to establish a dedicated community center in the South Bay Area—a space where youth can grow, families can connect, and cultures can thrive together. This center will serve as: A youth hub, offering educational programs, mentorship, and leadership opportunities.A cultural center, celebrating diversity through events, workshops, and interfaith dialogue. A weekend school, providing a nurturing environment for children to learn and explore their potential. Your contribution will directly support: Securing and renovating a facility to create a welcoming and accessible space. Providing essential resources for educational programs and cultural initiatives. Building a lasting legacy of unity and service for generations to come.Every dollar brings us closer to creating a vibrant home for our community. Join us in making this vision a reality!Donate today and be a part of something truly meaningful.