Bay Area Cultural Connections (BAYCC)
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Bay Area Cultural Connections (BAYCC)

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Bay Area Cultural Connections (BAYCC)

Our mission

Our mission is to improve the lives of youth, individuals, families and our communities through community engagement, education and youth services.
Events
Events
Kurban Bayramı Bayramlaşma Programı
Event
Kurban Bayramı Bayramlaşma Programı
May 27, 4:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
22801 Big Basin Wy, Saratoga, CA 95070, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
🌸 BAYCC Women Group Donation Form 🌸
Support. Empower. Connect.Thank you for supporting the BAYCC Women Group. Your generous contribution helps us organize educational workshops, community events, and service projects that uplift women and families in our community.Thank you for being a part of the change!
Donate today
Building a Space to Connect, Inspire, and Empower At BAYCC
Donation
Building a Space to Connect, Inspire, and Empower At BAYCC
At BAYCC, we believe in the power of community to transform lives. We are on a mission to establish a dedicated community center in the South Bay Area—a space where youth can grow, families can connect, and cultures can thrive together. This center will serve as: A youth hub, offering educational programs, mentorship, and leadership opportunities.A cultural center, celebrating diversity through events, workshops, and interfaith dialogue. A weekend school, providing a nurturing environment for children to learn and explore their potential. Your contribution will directly support: Securing and renovating a facility to create a welcoming and accessible space. Providing essential resources for educational programs and cultural initiatives. Building a lasting legacy of unity and service for generations to come.Every dollar brings us closer to creating a vibrant home for our community. Join us in making this vision a reality!Donate today and be a part of something truly meaningful.
Donate today
Scholarship Campaign 2025-2026
Donation
Scholarship Campaign 2025-2026
$31,998 of $400,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://baycc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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