Bay Shore Camp and Family Ministries

Bay Shore Camp & Family Ministries has been providing Camping for Youth and Families for over 100 years!





Our mission is to provide an invitation for all people to experience and know Jesus Christ and to nurture them in their relationship with Him.





Summer camp is life-shaping. At Bay Shore, children are invited to take the next step in their faith journey, to experience a personal relationship with Jesus, to practice listening for God’s voice, and to build habits that nurture a lifelong faith