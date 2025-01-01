Bay Shore Camp and Family Ministries

Bay Shore Camp and Family Ministries

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Our mission

Bay Shore Camp & Family Ministries has been providing Camping for Youth and Families for over 100 years! 


Our mission is to provide an invitation for all people to experience and know Jesus Christ and to nurture them in their relationship with Him.


Summer camp is life-shaping. At Bay Shore, children are invited to take the next step in their faith journey, to experience a personal relationship with Jesus, to practice listening for God’s voice, and to build habits that nurture a lifelong faith

More ways to support us
Annual Lasting Legacy Campaign
Donation
Annual Lasting Legacy Campaign
$0 of $120,000 goal
Donate today
No Camper Left Behind
Donation
No Camper Left Behind
$989 of $35,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.bayshorecamp.org/

Contact information

450 N. Miller Street

Sebewaing, MI 48759


989-883-2501


[email protected]

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