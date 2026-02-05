Bayou Lafourche Area Alumnae Chapter
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Bayou Lafourche Area Alumnae Chapter

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Bayou Lafourche Area Alumnae Chapter

Our mission

The Bayou Lafourche Area Alumnae Chapter empowers women through community service and scholarship initiatives, fostering leadership and personal growth while making a positive impact in the Bayou Lafourche area.
Past events
Past events
Chic. Classy. Style. LV Handbag Raffle
Raffle
Chic. Classy. Style. LV Handbag Raffle
Feb 5, 7:00 AM - Mar 5, 9:00 PM CST
More ways to support us
BLAAC 22 Challenge
Donation
BLAAC 22 Challenge
$9,317 of $6,000 goal
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]
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