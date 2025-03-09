Beatrice Whel Scholarship Foundation

Donation

Will you help one child go to school this year?

At the Beatrice Wleh Scholarship Foundation, $250 sponsors a child for an entire year. That covers tuition, uniform, shoes, school supplies, and national exam fees. Everything they need to thrive.BWSF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance, school supplies, and educational opportunities to low-income students in Liberia. Many of the students we serve face significant barriers to education, including a lack of essential school materials. Our goal is to ensure that every child has the resources they need to succeed academically and build a brighter future.Will you be one of the 100?