Beatrice Whel Scholarship Foundation

Change a Life for Just $10 a Month
Imagine a bright, determined child in Liberia especially girls who dreams of finishing school but her family can’t afford the fees, uniform, or books she needs. With your help, she doesn’t have to give up.For just $10 a month, you can cover tuition, uniforms, school supplies, and exam fees giving her the chance to stay in school and build a future full of opportunities. Your support is steady, meaningful, and life-changing.Every small monthly gift adds up to something powerful. You can start today, and adjust or cancel anytime.