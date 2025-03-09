Beatrice Whel Scholarship Foundation

Beatrice Whel Scholarship Foundation

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Our mission

The Beatrice Whel Scholarship Foundation empowers low-income students in Liberia by providing renewable scholarships for their education, focusing on girls to foster community development and break the cycle of poverty through education.
Events
Events
Family Fun Day
Event
Family Fun Day
Jul 5, 3:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
Dallas, TX, USA
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BWSF School Supplies Campaign
Event
BWSF School Supplies Campaign
Jun 1, 4:00 PM - Aug 31, 8:00 PM CDT
online
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More ways to support us
Will you help one child go to school this year?
Donation
Will you help one child go to school this year?
At the Beatrice Wleh Scholarship Foundation, $250 sponsors a child for an entire year. That covers tuition, uniform, shoes, school supplies, and national exam fees. Everything they need to thrive.BWSF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance, school supplies, and educational opportunities to low-income students in Liberia. Many of the students we serve face significant barriers to education, including a lack of essential school materials. Our goal is to ensure that every child has the resources they need to succeed academically and build a brighter future.Will you be one of the 100?
Donate today
Change a Life for Just $10 a Month
Donation
Change a Life for Just $10 a Month
Imagine a bright, determined child in Liberia especially girls who dreams of finishing school but her family can’t afford the fees, uniform, or books she needs. With your help, she doesn’t have to give up.For just $10 a month, you can cover tuition, uniforms, school supplies, and exam fees giving her the chance to stay in school and build a future full of opportunities. Your support is steady, meaningful, and life-changing.Every small monthly gift adds up to something powerful. You can start today, and adjust or cancel anytime.
Donate today
Champions for Change on Giving Tuesday
Donation
Champions for Change on Giving Tuesday
$0 of $4,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.bwlsf.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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