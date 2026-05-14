Beck Backstage Boosters supports the performing arts in schools by funding productions and enhancing student experiences. They aim to foster creativity and teamwork, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to shine on stage.
Past events
Past events
Event
BBS End of Year Banquet
May 14, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
5200 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77450, USA
Custom
BBS Six Flags Fiesta Texas Field Trip - Currently Only 8th Graders
May 2, 7:45 - 9:45 PM CDT
5200 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77450, USA
Custom
High School Musical Production Payments
Mar 1, 4:00 PM - Apr 30, 8:00 PM CDT
Custom
HSM Concessions
Apr 24, 3:00 PM - Apr 25, 11:55 PM CDT
5200 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77450, USA
Event
HSM T-Shirt
Apr 24, 4:00 PM - Apr 25, 8:00 PM CDT
Event
HSM Show Tickets
Apr 24, 4:00 PM - Apr 25, 8:00 PM CDT
Event
Bake Sale
Dec 12, 4:00 PM - Dec 14, 11:00 PM CST
More ways to support us
Custom
High School Musical Production Payments
At checkout, select the "Other" option and enter "0" in the contribution tab. Otherwise, a percentage of sales will be automatically donated to Zeffy, not BBS.