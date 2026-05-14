Beck Backstage Boosters

Beck Backstage Boosters

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Our mission

Beck Backstage Boosters supports the performing arts in schools by funding productions and enhancing student experiences. They aim to foster creativity and teamwork, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to shine on stage.
Past events
Past events
BBS End of Year Banquet
Event
BBS End of Year Banquet
May 14, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
5200 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77450, USA
BBS Six Flags Fiesta Texas Field Trip - Currently Only 8th Graders
Custom
BBS Six Flags Fiesta Texas Field Trip - Currently Only 8th Graders
May 2, 7:45 - 9:45 PM CDT
5200 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77450, USA
High School Musical Production Payments
Custom
High School Musical Production Payments
Mar 1, 4:00 PM - Apr 30, 8:00 PM CDT
HSM Concessions
Custom
HSM Concessions
Apr 24, 3:00 PM - Apr 25, 11:55 PM CDT
5200 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77450, USA
HSM T-Shirt
Event
HSM T-Shirt
Apr 24, 4:00 PM - Apr 25, 8:00 PM CDT
HSM Show Tickets
Event
HSM Show Tickets
Apr 24, 4:00 PM - Apr 25, 8:00 PM CDT
Bake Sale
Event
Bake Sale
Dec 12, 4:00 PM - Dec 14, 11:00 PM CST
More ways to support us
High School Musical Production Payments
Custom
High School Musical Production Payments
At checkout, select the "Other" option and enter "0" in the contribution tab. Otherwise, a percentage of sales will be automatically donated to Zeffy, not BBS.
Learn more
Wizard of Oz Participation Fee
Membership
Wizard of Oz Participation Fee
Wizard of Oz Participation Fee for volunteers helping to set up Booster club. Your support is greatly appreciated.
View membership
Trial Fee but one paid on it
Membership
Trial Fee but one paid on it
High School Musical Participation Fee Your support is greatly appreciated.
View membership

Our website

https://www.beckbackstage.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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