Bellaire Seafaring Youth Inc
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Bellaire Seafaring Youth Inc

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Bellaire Seafaring Youth Inc

Our mission

Our mission is to provide support to youth organizations whose primary purposes are to to provide a meaningful introduction to the traditions and skills of the sea for the purpose of developing technical and leadership skills and good citizenship.
More ways to support us
Bellaire Seafaring Youth Inc's Shop
Shop
Bellaire Seafaring Youth Inc's Shop
Welcome to our Online Chandlery!Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Bellaire Seafaring Youth Inc
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Spring Tamale Fundraiser - April 2, 2026 Pickup
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Spring Tamale Fundraiser - April 2, 2026 Pickup
Welcome to our Spring Tamale Fundraiser! 🌮 We’ve partnered with local favorites to bring you the best tamales in town, just in time for spring!Every dozen you order directly supports our mission to provide seafaring opportunities and leadership skills for our youth. Browse our selection and help us make a splash this spring!Pickup for the tamales and salsas will be on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026 from 6:15 - 7:30pm at the Scouthouse at Bellaire United Methodist Church, 4417 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire TX.
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Camp Nadiia
Donation
Camp Nadiia
$1,200 of $15,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.bellaireseafaringyouth.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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