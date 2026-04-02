Bellaire Seafaring Youth Inc

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Spring Tamale Fundraiser - April 2, 2026 Pickup

Welcome to our Spring Tamale Fundraiser! 🌮 We’ve partnered with local favorites to bring you the best tamales in town, just in time for spring!Every dozen you order directly supports our mission to provide seafaring opportunities and leadership skills for our youth. Browse our selection and help us make a splash this spring!Pickup for the tamales and salsas will be on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026 from 6:15 - 7:30pm at the Scouthouse at Bellaire United Methodist Church, 4417 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire TX.