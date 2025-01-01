Benevolent & Protective Order Of Elks Of The Usa
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Benevolent & Protective Order Of Elks Of The Usa
Our mission
The Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks fosters community through charitable programs, supporting veterans, youth, and local initiatives, while promoting camaraderie and patriotism among its members.
Events
Events
Event
DD/VP Appreciation Dinner
Jun 13, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
3000 Brady Ln, Roseville, CA 95747, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Rib Cook-Off Teams
Oct 10, 12:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
3000 Brady Ln, Roseville, CA 95747, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.elks2248.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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