Benevolent & Protective Order Of Elks Of The Usa
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Benevolent & Protective Order Of Elks Of The Usa

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Benevolent & Protective Order Of Elks Of The Usa

Our mission

The Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks fosters community through charitable programs, supporting veterans, youth, and local initiatives, while promoting camaraderie and patriotism among its members.
Events
Events
DD/VP Appreciation Dinner
Event
DD/VP Appreciation Dinner
Jun 13, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
3000 Brady Ln, Roseville, CA 95747, USA
Get your tickets
Rib Cook-Off Teams
Event
Rib Cook-Off Teams
Oct 10, 12:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
3000 Brady Ln, Roseville, CA 95747, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.elks2248.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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