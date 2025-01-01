Membership

Benicia Lady Blue Devil's 2026 Spring Season Memberships

Program Description and AgreementThe Benicia Lady Blue Devils is a youth basketball development program focused on building skills, confidence, teamwork, and a love for the game. Practices include structured drills, skill development, conditioning, and team play designed to help players improve while competing in local tournaments and team events. Our goal is to create a positive, supportive, and challenging environment where players can grow both on and off the court.By registering, parents and guardians acknowledge that participation in basketball and athletic activities involves inherent risks, including the risk of injury. The Benicia Lady Blue Devils program, its coaches, volunteers, and affiliated facilities are not liable for injuries or accidents that may occur during practices, games, tournaments, travel, or related team activities. Parents confirm that their child is physically able to participate.Participation requires a commitment to practices, tournaments, and respectful conduct toward coaches, teammates, officials, and opponents. Schedules and events may change due to facility availability, tournament scheduling, or unforeseen circumstances.By registering, parents and guardians also grant permission for the Benicia Lady Blue Devils to photograph or record participants during team activities. Images or videos may be used for team communication, social media, program promotion, or fundraising. If you prefer your child not appear in media content, please notify the program in writing.Program fees support gym rentals, tournament entry fees, training resources, and team operations and are generally non-refundable once the season begins.By completing registration, you acknowledge and agree to the terms above.