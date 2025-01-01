Benicia Lady Blue Devils

Benicia Lady Blue Devils

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Our mission

The Benicia Lady Blue Devils is dedicated to youth basketball development, fostering skills, teamwork, and confidence. We create a supportive environment for players to grow, compete in local tournaments, and develop a lifelong love for the game.
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Benicia Lady Blue Devil's 2026 Spring Season Memberships
Membership
Benicia Lady Blue Devil's 2026 Spring Season Memberships
Program Description and AgreementThe Benicia Lady Blue Devils is a youth basketball development program focused on building skills, confidence, teamwork, and a love for the game. Practices include structured drills, skill development, conditioning, and team play designed to help players improve while competing in local tournaments and team events. Our goal is to create a positive, supportive, and challenging environment where players can grow both on and off the court.By registering, parents and guardians acknowledge that participation in basketball and athletic activities involves inherent risks, including the risk of injury. The Benicia Lady Blue Devils program, its coaches, volunteers, and affiliated facilities are not liable for injuries or accidents that may occur during practices, games, tournaments, travel, or related team activities. Parents confirm that their child is physically able to participate.Participation requires a commitment to practices, tournaments, and respectful conduct toward coaches, teammates, officials, and opponents. Schedules and events may change due to facility availability, tournament scheduling, or unforeseen circumstances.By registering, parents and guardians also grant permission for the Benicia Lady Blue Devils to photograph or record participants during team activities. Images or videos may be used for team communication, social media, program promotion, or fundraising. If you prefer your child not appear in media content, please notify the program in writing.Program fees support gym rentals, tournament entry fees, training resources, and team operations and are generally non-refundable once the season begins.By completing registration, you acknowledge and agree to the terms above.
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Benicia Lady Blue Devil's Training Sessions - Spring Memberships
Membership
Benicia Lady Blue Devil's Training Sessions - Spring Memberships
The Benicia Lady Blue Devils Training Sessions are designed for girls who want to continue developing their basketball skills while training in a structured team environment. These sessions focus on skill development, conditioning, game fundamentals, and confidence building through organized drills and competitive play.Training will be held two days per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. Sessions are designed to help players improve ball handling, shooting, footwork, basketball IQ, and overall understanding of the game while learning to compete and work together as a group.These sessions are ideal for players who want to develop their skills, stay active, and train consistently with other motivated players in a positive and supportive environment.Training dates and times may be subject to change depending on gym availability, holidays, or scheduling adjustments.Participation DisclaimerParticipation in basketball training involves physical activity and carries an inherent risk of injury. By registering for Lady Blue Devils Training Sessions, parents and guardians acknowledge and accept that injuries may occur during training activities.The Benicia Lady Blue Devils program, its coaches, volunteers, and affiliated facilities are not responsible for injuries that may occur during training sessions or related activities. Parents and guardians confirm that their child is physically able to participate in basketball training.By registering, participants agree to follow team rules, maintain respectful conduct toward coaches and teammates, and participate in a safe and supportive training environment.
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Our website

https://www.ladybluedevils.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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