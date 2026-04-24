Bergen Arts and Science Middle PTO
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Our mission
Bergen Arts and Science Middle PTO supports student enrichment through fundraising events, fostering community engagement, and enhancing educational experiences for students and families in the Bergen Arts and Science Middle School community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Karaoke Night
Apr 24, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
200 MacArthur Ave, Garfield, NJ 07026, USA
Event
Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Apr 3, 10:00 - 12:00 PM EDT
503 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666, USA
Contact information
[email protected]
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