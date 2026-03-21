Bernards Lacrosse Club Inc

Bernards Lacrosse Club Inc

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Our mission

Bernards Lacrosse Club is a volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing men's lacrosse at Bernards High School. While 100% contributions are allocated to the BHS Men's Lacrosse team, BLC is not affiliated with BHS, the coaches or players.
Events
Events
End of Season Banquet Celebration
Event
End of Season Banquet Celebration
Jun 10, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
73 Mine Brk Rd, Bernardsville, NJ 07924, USA
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More ways to support us
2026 Family Contributions
Membership
2026 Family Contributions
Bernards Lacrosse Club Family ContributionsBernards Lacrosse Club is an independent, volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises supplemental funds to support and enhance the BHS Boys’ Lacrosse program. Families are invited to make a voluntary contribution to support the club’s efforts. A contribution of $150 per player in the program will go a long way to helping make a great experience for the 2026 season.Families often choose to support the program through voluntary contribution which helps the club provide resources to strengthen the program and support team activities throughout the season. Participation in the lacrosse program is not dependent on making this contribution. Families are encouraged to support the club in whatever way works best for them.Bernards Lacrosse Club, Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation, organized pursuant to Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code. Our Federal Tax ID Number is 87-4317731. As such, contributions may be tax deductible to the extent permitted by law. Please consult your tax advisor.
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Become a 2026 Season Sponsor
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Become a 2026 Season Sponsor
Bernards Lacrosse Club is looking for corporate or individual sponsors for the 2026 Bernards HS Men's Lacrosse season. Your sponsorship helps cover essentials not funded by the school, including equipment scholarships, teambuilding events and end of season banquet. Along with our deep appreciation and gratitude, your sponsorship donation includes a 3 ft by 4 ft vinyl banner with your individual or business information displayed at Olcott Field, our home field, throughout the season as a visible sign of your support.How to Become a SponsorTo become a sponsor, please return this form along with a minimum donation of $500. Once form and payment are received, you will receive a follow up email. Sample Banner: o Vinyl banner with white background red trim – Bernards Lacrosse 2026 (red lettering) at the top and your business logo, website or email and business phone number will be prominently displayed in the center o If you’d like, add a good luck message to the team or your favorite playerIn order to complete your sponsorship, we must receive a reply to that email with your Business Logo attached in one of the following formats: AI, EPS, or Vektor ONLY (not a jpeg or standard pdf). We will follow up once the banner is installed. Thank you so much for your support. Sincerely,Bernards Lacrosse Club, Inc.Bernards Lacrosse Club, Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation, organized pursuant to Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Our Federal Tax ID Number is 87-4317731. As such, all contributions to the organization are tax deductible according to this section and potentially eligible for corporate matching, as well. Please check with your employer if they have a match program.
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Support the 2026 Bernards HS Boys Lacrosse Season!
Donation
Support the 2026 Bernards HS Boys Lacrosse Season!
We are excited for the 2026 lacrosse season! The 2026 Spring lacrosse season is here, and our Bernards boys have been working hard all winter to prepare. We’re looking ahead with excitement as the boys begin under newly appointed Head Coach Derek Zacatenco. The team hopes to build on a longstanding legacy and has big goals for the 2026 season. For this reason, it is with gratitude and pride we are reaching out for your support in the largest fundraiser of the year run by Bernards Lacrosse Club, Inc., the all-volunteer 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing equitable opportunity for all interested Bernards HS boys to play the great, but expensive, sport of lacrosse. Bernards Lacrosse Club offers additional resources to support the program otherwise not afforded from the school budget. While 100% of funds raised go to support the Bernards High School Men's Lacrosse team, it is important to note that our organization and this fundraiser are in no way affiliated with Bernards High School, the coaches or the players. Your generous donation will help remove barriers and fuel the next generation of champions.Bernards Lacrosse Club works to provide things like: Equipment Scholarships for players in need Uniforms and Essential equipment (nets, balls, scoreboards, etc.) Senior Night celebration to honor our graduating players Team-building events & post-game gatherings Banners and signage to rally team spirit End-of-season banquet— the goal is to offer at no cost to players Team awards and trophies to make their journey unforgettableTo offer a financial contribution today, click DONATE above or you can donate directly to the club via check: Mail to Bernards Lax Club Attn: Doug Rutz 9 Morrison Avenue, Bernardsville, NJ 07924Bernards Lacrosse Club is a Qualified Section 501(c)(3) organization, making donations tax deductible and potentially eligible for corporate matching, as well. We thank you in advance for your support and your contributions. Sincerely,Bernards Lacrosse Club, Inc.**Please know that while 100% of funds raised go to support the team, our organization and this fundraiser is in no way affiliated with Bernards High School, the players or the coaches.**Bernards Lacrosse Club, Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation, organized pursuant to Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code. Our Federal Tax ID Number is 87-4317731. As such, all contributions to the organization are tax deductible according to this section and potentially eligible for corporate matching, as well. Please check with your employer if they have a match program.
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