Donation

Support the 2026 Bernards HS Boys Lacrosse Season!

We are excited for the 2026 lacrosse season! The 2026 Spring lacrosse season is here, and our Bernards boys have been working hard all winter to prepare. We’re looking ahead with excitement as the boys begin under newly appointed Head Coach Derek Zacatenco. The team hopes to build on a longstanding legacy and has big goals for the 2026 season. For this reason, it is with gratitude and pride we are reaching out for your support in the largest fundraiser of the year run by Bernards Lacrosse Club, Inc., the all-volunteer 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing equitable opportunity for all interested Bernards HS boys to play the great, but expensive, sport of lacrosse. Bernards Lacrosse Club offers additional resources to support the program otherwise not afforded from the school budget. While 100% of funds raised go to support the Bernards High School Men's Lacrosse team, it is important to note that our organization and this fundraiser are in no way affiliated with Bernards High School, the coaches or the players. Your generous donation will help remove barriers and fuel the next generation of champions.Bernards Lacrosse Club works to provide things like: Equipment Scholarships for players in need Uniforms and Essential equipment (nets, balls, scoreboards, etc.) Senior Night celebration to honor our graduating players Team-building events & post-game gatherings Banners and signage to rally team spirit End-of-season banquet— the goal is to offer at no cost to players Team awards and trophies to make their journey unforgettableTo offer a financial contribution today, click DONATE above or you can donate directly to the club via check: Mail to Bernards Lax Club Attn: Doug Rutz 9 Morrison Avenue, Bernardsville, NJ 07924Bernards Lacrosse Club is a Qualified Section 501(c)(3) organization, making donations tax deductible and potentially eligible for corporate matching, as well. We thank you in advance for your support and your contributions. Sincerely,Bernards Lacrosse Club, Inc.**Please know that while 100% of funds raised go to support the team, our organization and this fundraiser is in no way affiliated with Bernards High School, the players or the coaches.**Bernards Lacrosse Club, Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation, organized pursuant to Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code. Our Federal Tax ID Number is 87-4317731. As such, all contributions to the organization are tax deductible according to this section and potentially eligible for corporate matching, as well. Please check with your employer if they have a match program.