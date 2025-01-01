Donation

All Donations are GOLDEN

🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Best Life Golden Years, Inc., we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Here are some of the services that were provided in 2024:1. 130 Thanksgiving Meals Delivered2. 75 Meals delivered throughout the year3. 56 Virtual Caregiver events4. 10 In Person Caregiver events5. Donation of 100 hygiene bags to Veteran Support Group6. Annual reception honoring caregivers7. Christmas tree donation and decorations to senior homes8. Grandparents Day greeting cards9. Respite care for caregivers10. Home Safety and Fall Prevention education11. 2 Home cleaning servicesThank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.