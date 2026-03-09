Beth Tikvah Bnai Jeshurun fosters a vibrant Jewish community through worship, education, and social action, promoting values of inclusivity, learning, and connection to heritage while serving the needs of its members and the broader community.
Past events
Past events
Auction
BTBJ's 2026 Gala auction with items $100 and under
Mar 20, 6:30 PM EDT
1001 Paper Mill Rd, Glenside, PA 19038, USA
Auction
BTBJ's Gala 2026 Silent Auction with items $100+
Mar 20, 6:30 PM EDT
1001 Paper Mill Rd, Glenside, PA 19038, USA
Auction
BTBJ's Gala 2026 Silent Auction with items over $100