Bethel House Of Worship Apostolic Faith

Bethel House Of Worship Apostolic Faith

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Our mission

Bethel House of Worship Apostolic Faith fosters spiritual growth and community support through worship, service, and outreach. We aim to create a compassionate world by empowering individuals to contribute through donations, volunteering, and advocacy.
More ways to support us
Women Conference
Donation
Women Conference
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Bethel House Of Worship Apostolic Faith, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends and family on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact, too.Thank you for supporting our mission; your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Membership
Bethel House Of Worship Apostolic Faith Memberships Tithes
Thanks for joining our community of supporters and became a giver today. Your giving makes a difference in the lives of those in our community and further the work of the kingdomThank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community and the kingdom of God. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Thank you for continuing to give!
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Donation
Bereavement Funds
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Bethel House Of Worship Apostolic Faith, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends and family on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact, too.Thank you for supporting our mission; your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.bethelhouseofworship.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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