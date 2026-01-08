Bethesda Home Of Aberdeen Inc

Bethesda Home Of Aberdeen Inc

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Our mission

Bethesda Home of Aberdeen provides compassionate care and support to individuals in need, focusing on enhancing their quality of life through dedicated services and community engagement. We strive to uplift those facing challenges, fostering hope and healing.
Past events
Past events
Win a 2026 Yamaha Viking EPS Ranch Edition!
Raffle
Win a 2026 Yamaha Viking EPS Ranch Edition!
Jan 8, 8:00 AM - May 14, 12:00 PM CDT
Bethesda Raffle Supporting Employee Maddi Woods
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Bethesda Raffle Supporting Employee Maddi Woods
Jan 28, 4:00 PM - Feb 6, 12:00 PM CST
1224 S High St, Aberdeen, SD 57401, USA
More ways to support us
Donate to Bethesda Aberdeen
Donation
Donate to Bethesda Aberdeen
The Aberdeen Bethesda Foundation is dedicated to raising support and awareness that advances Bethesda's mission of caring for others.The Foundation works with donors regarding charitable giving options that fit their philanthropic goals. Since opening in 1969, Bethesda has been dependent on the generosity of those who enthusiastically support our ministry of service.At Bethesda, every gift is significant. Bethesda strives to be a progressive and caring organization. Bethesda provides a comprehensive continuum of exceptional care for today and for many years to come. Bethesda is grounded in faith and growing to serve.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://www.aberdeenbethesda.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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