Bethesda Home Of Aberdeen Inc

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Donate to Bethesda Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Bethesda Foundation is dedicated to raising support and awareness that advances Bethesda's mission of caring for others.The Foundation works with donors regarding charitable giving options that fit their philanthropic goals. Since opening in 1969, Bethesda has been dependent on the generosity of those who enthusiastically support our ministry of service.At Bethesda, every gift is significant. Bethesda strives to be a progressive and caring organization. Bethesda provides a comprehensive continuum of exceptional care for today and for many years to come. Bethesda is grounded in faith and growing to serve.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.