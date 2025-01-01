Donation

Donate to help Disabled and In-Need Seniors in Pinellas

Our senior community is in dire need of simple necessities such as food and clothing, but also health care, housing, in-home help, transportation, mental health counseling, victim advocacy, caregiver respite, adult day care, legal services and so much more.Better Living for Seniors - Pinellas (BLS) exists to provide greatly needed funds that will go right back into our community for underserved seniors and disabled adults.Donations are tax deductible and you will receive a receipt for your support. Thank you so much for opening your Hearts to give others Hope. BLS is affiliated with the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas, Inc. a 501c(3) private non-profit agency. Contributions are a critical part of the support they need to continue their work in assisting local needy seniors in Pasco and Pinellas counties.