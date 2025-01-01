Better Living for Seniors - Pinellas
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Our mission

Better Living for Seniors - Pinellas exists to enhance the quality of life for seniors by championing service excellence through proactive leadership, innovative collaboration, and a commitment to ethical practices in networking and education.
Events
Events
Pride Bingo & Brunch
Event
Pride Bingo & Brunch
Jun 14, 12:00 - 3:30 PM EDT
325 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to help Disabled and In-Need Seniors in Pinellas
Donation
Donate to help Disabled and In-Need Seniors in Pinellas
Our senior community is in dire need of simple necessities such as food and clothing, but also health care, housing, in-home help, transportation, mental health counseling, victim advocacy, caregiver respite, adult day care, legal services and so much more.Better Living for Seniors - Pinellas (BLS) exists to provide greatly needed funds that will go right back into our community for underserved seniors and disabled adults.Donations are tax deductible and you will receive a receipt for your support. Thank you so much for opening your Hearts to give others Hope. BLS is affiliated with the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas, Inc. a 501c(3) private non-profit agency. Contributions are a critical part of the support they need to continue their work in assisting local needy seniors in Pasco and Pinellas counties.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.agingcarefl.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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