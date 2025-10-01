Our mission
UNA-Nashville is committed to connecting Tennesseans with the United Nations by educating, inspiring, and mobilizing Tennesseans to support the principles and vital work of the United Nations. The Better World Fund empowers communities through education and advocacy, promoting global awareness and understanding of the United Nations' mission to foster peace, security, and development for a better world.
Our website
https://www.una-nashville.org/
Contact information
UNA-Nashville Cordell Hull Chapter
PO Box 121745
Nashville, Tennessee 37212-1745
The United Nations Association Nashville Cordell Hull chapter, though a chapter of UNA-USA, is an independent 501(c)(3) registered in the US under EIN 62-0699813 and is responsible for securing its own funding.