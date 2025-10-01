Better World Fund
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Better World Fund

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Better World Fund

Our mission

UNA-Nashville is committed to connecting Tennesseans with the United Nations by educating, inspiring, and mobilizing Tennesseans to support the principles and vital work of the United Nations. The Better World Fund empowers communities through education and advocacy, promoting global awareness and understanding of the United Nations' mission to foster peace, security, and development for a better world.

Events
Events
UNA-Nashville Spring Plenary
Event
UNA-Nashville Spring Plenary
May 20, 7:00 - 8:30 PM CDT
1727 Blue Raider Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37132, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.una-nashville.org/

Contact information

UNA-Nashville Cordell Hull Chapter
PO Box 121745
Nashville, Tennessee 37212-1745


[email protected]


The United Nations Association Nashville Cordell Hull chapter, though a chapter of UNA-USA, is an independent 501(c)(3) registered in the US under EIN 62-0699813 and is responsible for securing its own funding.

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