Bikers Against Trafficking Inc
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Bikers Against Trafficking Inc

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Bikers Against Trafficking Inc

Our mission

Bikers Against Trafficking Inc is dedicated to combating human trafficking through awareness, education, and community engagement. They mobilize the motorcycle community to support survivors and advocate for systemic change to end exploitation.
Past events
Past events
Tenth Annual BAT Ride 2026
Event
Tenth Annual BAT Ride 2026
May 2, 8:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
956 W State Rd 434, Longwood, FL 32750, USA

Our website

https://www.bikersagainsttrafficking.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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