BIPOC Intentional Community Council
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BIPOC Intentional Community Council

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BIPOC Intentional Community Council

Our mission

The BIPOC Intentional Community Council cultivates safe, inclusive spaces for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, offering support and solidarity for those creating intentional communities centered on BIPOC experiences and leadership.
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BIPOC Intentional Community Council Member
Membership
BIPOC Intentional Community Council Member
The BIPOC Intentional Community Council exists to cultivate radically safe and inclusive communities for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. We offer inspiration, solidarity, and support to those who are exploring, establishing, or living in intentional communities that center BIPOC experiences and leadership.Membership CategoriesRegular Member – Open to individuals who identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color and who are committed to living in or creating intentional communities that prioritize BIPOC needs.Supporting Member – Open to individuals who support the mission of the BIPOC Council and wish to stand in solidarity, regardless of racial identity.By becoming a member, you are joining a growing network dedicated to equity, belonging, and community transformation.
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Donate to Our Work
The BIPOC Council’s mission is to cultivate radically safe and inclusive communities for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color by providing inspiration, solidarity, and support to those seeking to find or found communities, and to those already living in community. We value BIPOC contributions towards collective liberation, healing, and community building, and are committed to combating anti-Blackness and building racial justice within intentional communities.
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Our website

https://www.bipocicc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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