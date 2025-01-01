Membership

BIPOC Intentional Community Council Member

The BIPOC Intentional Community Council exists to cultivate radically safe and inclusive communities for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. We offer inspiration, solidarity, and support to those who are exploring, establishing, or living in intentional communities that center BIPOC experiences and leadership.Membership CategoriesRegular Member – Open to individuals who identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color and who are committed to living in or creating intentional communities that prioritize BIPOC needs.Supporting Member – Open to individuals who support the mission of the BIPOC Council and wish to stand in solidarity, regardless of racial identity.By becoming a member, you are joining a growing network dedicated to equity, belonging, and community transformation.