Black Business Association Of Los Angeles

Support the Black Business AssociationYour donation helps strengthen the Black Business Association’s capacity to serve, advocate for, and elevate diverse businesses and entrepreneurs across Los Angeles and beyond.As we continue to expand our programs and launch new initiatives, your support allows us to invest in critical infrastructure, operational leadership, and innovative services that drive economic opportunity, business growth, and long-term community impact.Every contribution—large or small—is tax-deductible and directly supports our mission to build stronger businesses, create pathways to opportunity, and advance collective prosperity.Thank you for partnering with us and for believing in the power of community-driven economic empowerment.Your gift = Greater Capacity. Greater Impact. Greater Opportunity.✅ Donate online here📬 Mail: Black Business AssociationP.O. Box 43159, Los Angeles, CA 90043🏦 Zelle: [email protected]
| Memo: Donation💛 Give. Share. Amplify. Support the BBA & Share Our Campaign!@blackbusinessassociationThank you for supporting the BBA’s growth in 2026 and beyond.Black Business Association